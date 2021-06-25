Luther Benjamin Jr.
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Luther Benjamin Jr., on June 10, 2021, at the age of 74 at his residence.
Luther Benjamin Jr. was survived by his daughter, Nechelle Benjamin Henley (Tommy Henley); two sisters, Faye O’Connor, Cecilia Troutman; brother, Anthony Benjamin (Beverly Benjamin); granddaughter, Karon Hunt; grandsons, Khamile Hunt, Khalile Benjamin (Kika Benjamin); 15 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins left behind with cherished memories.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
