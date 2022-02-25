Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Luther Ferdinand Dorbeck on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 81 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Ferdinand Dorbeck; mother, Ann Maria Constance Dorbeck Grovell; and brother, Johan Dorbeck.
Luther is survived by his wife, Fernella Dorbeck; daughters, Sharon Dorbeck, Cindy Dorbeck and Aisha Dorbeck Hamilton; sons, Carl Dorbeck and Clayton Greaux; granddaughters, Ayanna Casimir, Jahmisha Simon, J’Shana Simon, J’Shara Simon, Nadajeyh Stephen, Nahjah Stephen and Nigida Stephen; grandson, Clayton Greaux Jr.; sisters, Olive Dorbeck, Viola Dorbeck, Virginia Breel, Rebecca Merced and Chrissy Grovell; nieces, Laurie Dorbeck, Indra Visser, Renate Hazel, Verena Schamper, Mishaela Hessels Getrouw, Zamorah Getrouw and Kizzy Getrouw; nephews, Herman Dorbeck, Maurice Dorbeck, Winston Dorbeck and Jeffrey Schamper; cousins and other family members, Isborne Fredericks, Ramona Fredericks, Edward Frazer, Raymond Frazer, Joyce Thompson, Joycelyn Barzey, Doreen Samuel ,Yvette Brown, Ruth Robinson and the Byam family, Lloyd Williams, the family of Emelda Nicholsen, the Mac Farlane family, the Dorsett family, Tthe Newtons family and the Leerdam family; special friends, Mrs. Daisy Allen, Pearline Woodcock, Phillip Casimir, Donna Smith, Charmaine Jones, Orville Webster, the Walwyn family, the Daniel family, the Roper family, the Simon family, the Schmidt family, and the Ranger American V.I. family; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of the St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
