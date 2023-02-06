Lydia Geraldine Bussue died Jan. 5, 2023. The first viewing will be held at 4 to 6 p.m., Feb. 10, 2023, Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held at 8 to 9 a.m., Feb. 11, 2023, All Saints Episcopal Church, with service to follow at 9 a.m. Interment will be at western cemetery #3
Survivors of Lydia Geraldine Bussue are children, Vernareen Isaac, Catherine, Keith “Bobby”, Florence, Everette, Alford and Lydia “Arthurine” Bussue; adopted daughter, Miguelina “Kathy” Jose Germosen; grandchildren, Janice Bussue-Sprauve, Sanara Bussue-Ugboh, Nigel, Phillipa, Jermaine, Latoya “Smallie”, Lannie Jr., Lannisha, Jahlani, Tahlani, Ahlani, Jalen, Keith “Champy”, Kishone, Kyle, Kismahiry, Marvin, Eugene, Cashkim, Khadijah and Jenovet Bussue, Vawleena, Alexander “Akua” and Rawlinson “Jamal” Isaac, Jahlia Daly, Char’Dornne Baker, Marva Weeks, Akil Benjamin, Valentino Fleming, Sylvire “Chippy” Dennis; great grandchildren, Taj Thompson, Nichelle Farrell, Whanique Bussue-Rawlins, Rachel Sprauve, Lae’la Francis, Armani Williams, Teona Bussue-Edmead, Zahvya Willett, Anaiah Isaac, Zekai, Elliana, Tyone, Eunijah, Eusani, Che’Layah and Kodi Bussue, Joniyah, Kivaleon and Khiron Clarke, Vianyah Benjamin, Vakwasi, Vaquan, Valeesha and Vashawn Fleming, Clinton Baker III, Finleigh Barnes, Chase Weeks, Jonathan and Julian Dennis, Lorenzo Harper; great-great grandchild, De’Arie Barzey; brothers, Lionel Ottley, Mohammad “Bobo” Abbas; sisters-in-law, Bernadette Ottley, Fatima Abbas, Phyllis James, Genoive Daniel, Wyomie Johnson, Rosemary Saunders; brothers-in-law, Ira Gumbs, William Mardenborough; daughters-in-law, Allison, Jennifer and Beverly Bussue; son-in-law, Rawl lsaac; grandsons-in-law, Patrick Sprauve, Frank Ugboh, Jay Weeks, Clinton Baker, Jr.; granddaughters-in-law, Talisha Bussue, Jasmine Benjamin, Marju Isaac; nieces, Valerie Ottley, Hasfa Abbas, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Greene, Dawn Foster, Shelly Liburd, Hilma Mardenborough, Xiomara Joseph, Cheryl “Peggy” Peets Nicholls, Mavis Ottley, Shemeeca Ottley Kelso; nephews, Sherwin Peets, Sil Peets, Damion Ottley, Jerome, Alfred and Lester Mardenborough, Mohammad Amin Oujama, Abdullah Ali Aljazanie, Alexis Kelly; great nephew, Sheldon Ottley; godchild, Marlon Wilkins; special friends, Carmen Powell, Ursula Morgan, Beverly Jennings, Hildred Rawlins, Jose and Joyce Kean, Arlene Toussaint, Mavis Emmanuel, Mavis Todman, Dorine Petty, Lilian Slack, Eulyn Davis & Family, Arlene Stevens, Cornelia Adams, Diann Smith, Chester Hodge, Barbara Leonard, Gertrude Isaac, Audrey Callwood, Vonetta Callwood, Joan Honore, Pastor Faye Silvera & COTM Church Family, Morris Bertram, James “Congo” James, Ms. Percell, Henry Paul “Whitey” and Helena, Bailey, Sammy, Samuel “Sammy” Mills, Elodia Weekly, Tryphena Lewis; family/relatives, descendants of Edna “Auntie” Carty, descendants of Eileen Walwyn, Bernice Hodge and family, Vivian Matthew and family, Royston Dupont and family, the Hazell family, the Philpott family, descendants of Norman Levine, Sylvia Fagg and family, Karleen Harris-Jeffers and family; other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
