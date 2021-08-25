Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lydia Harley-Trotman on Aug. 6, 2021, at her residence at the age of 70.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gwendolyn Harley and Ewart Harley, Sr.
Lydia Harley-Trotman is survived by her sons, Elwin Elton Trotman Jr., Shaun Trotman; brother, Ewart Harley Jr.; aunts, Eslyn Chesterfield, Amy Blyden; uncle, Roy Blyden; sister-in-law, Antoinette Shorter; daughter-in-law, Larease Trotman; grandchildren, Jayden Trotman, Isaiah Trotman, Sanna Pongnon; special cousins, Ruby Amey, Daphne Harley, Mary L. Harley, William Chesterfield, Robert Chesterfield, Laurel Amey, Lawrence Benjamin, Lauris Harley Lawrence, Raymond Harley Sr., John Harley, Liston Harley, Aubrey Harley,
Roselin Thompson, Cheryl Harley, Aileen Marsh, Esme Callwood; other cousins too numerous to list; godchildren, Lenesha Rabsatt; special friends, Elaine Freeman, Denise DeCosta, Andrea Shaw, Leida Isaac, Joycelyn Jacob, Alpha Millard, Belinda Millard, Karl Henry, Racheal Henry, Ester Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Iron Ruan, Cassandra Francis; other friends too numerous to list;
Other Famili Blyden, Chinnery, Trotman, Christian, Harley, Chesterfield, Moolenaar, Amey, Sewer, Hansby, Benjamin, Wade, Smith, Marsh families.
Send tributes to lydiatrotmantribites@gmail.com
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will take place Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Wesley Methodist Church at 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
