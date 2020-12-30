We regret to announce the passing of Lyn E. Fredericks Jr., affectionately known to all as “Sam.”
He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He died Dec. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. The first viewing will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to immediately follow at The New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Interment is at Brookman Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard “Nardo” Trotman, Ida Chinnery Fredericks, and Capt. Urman Fredericks.
He was survived by his parents, Laura Trotman and Lyn Fredericks Sr.; grandmother, Gloria Swan Trotman; children, LynNia Fredericks, Tamajae Fredericks, Javonni Fredericks, and L’Shuan Fredericks; sisters, Lynisha Fredericks-Meyers, Lyña Fredericks, Mitchea Smalls, Lynae Fredericks and Milcia Peguero; brother-in-law, John Meyers Jr.; nieces, Lyn’Naejah Payne, I’Kymaya Blackett, JáDoir Meyers; nephews, JaeLyn Willock and John Meyers III; aunts, Lana Trotman-Ritter, Jenevieve, Julie, Jennifer, Jewel Fredericks, and Marva Fredericks-Emanuel; and uncles, Paul Trotman, Capt. Hubert, Wilbert, Lindy, David, Arnold and Kelvin Fredericks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Attendees are also asked to wear shades of blue.
Funeral arrangementa are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
