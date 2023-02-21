Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of the Honorable Lynelle Ingrid Niles of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Lynelle, the first daughter of Navarro D. Niles and Laraine Smith Niles, transitioned peacefully from this life with her parents by her side on Feb. 2, 2023, at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 54.
Lynelle was born in St. Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands, on Dec. 30, 1968. She attended Nisky Elementary School and later Antilles School where she graduated with the Class of 1986. She continued her educational pursuits to receive a bachelors of science from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., and later a master’s of human resource management (MHRM) from the Keller School of Graduate Management in Chicago, Ill.
Lynelle was a proud Virgin Islander who achieved national certification as an Administrative Law Judge and Certified Hearing Official from the National Association of Hearing Officials (NAHO). She was locally and nationally recognized for her skills as an arbitrator and mediator. Lynelle was also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a board member of the St. Thomas Historical Trust, and a public servant of the U.S. Virgin Islands government where she served in various senior management positions.
Lynelle was a successful human resources director, tax collector, director of Consumer Affairs, member of the U.S. Virgin Islands government’s negotiation team, and Personnel Branch Chief for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Lynelle had a giving heart and was dearly honored by St. Ursula’s Senior Citizens’ Center as one of seven outstanding women who served as a motherly figure and made a difference in the lives of senior citizens of the Virgin Islands. She had a fierce, incomparable sense of justice and morality, and was genuine and kind-hearted.
In her earlier years, Lynelle’s love for medicine led her to become a microbiologist while her commitment to education led her to serve as an instructor with the Upward Bound Program at the University of the Virgin Islands and volunteer with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Parade of Stars. She won Ms. Medical & Health Career Explorers and second place in the V.I. National Teenager Pageant where she won first place for talent.
Lynelle was supportive of others and lent her expertise when asked or needed. She enjoyed preparing delicious meals, creating and designing, crocheting, researching genealogy, going to the beach, swimming, volunteering, performing community service, traveling, reading, art, music, softball, volleyball, skating, cultural festivals, quadrille, cultural preservation, and spending time with family and friends.
She was a lover of nature. She particularly loved these Virgin Islands, the emeralds of the sea, for their beautiful clear waters, white sandy beaches, warm weather, ocean breeze, delicious foods, treasured history, festive carnivals, and loving people.
While others may remember her for her many accolades and accomplishments for service to others and the Virgin Islands, Lynelle will be remembered by her family and friends for her unwavering love for them and her deep love of God and life.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Sylvanita Smith and Arthur and Wilhelmenia Niles; aunts, Vadis Niles Thompson, Moira Niles Roberts, Magdalin Niles O’Neal, and Ghislaine Smith Harrigan; uncles, Wilmer, Novaldo, Iris, Arthur, Kenneth, and Dougal Niles; Terrance and Llewellyn Antonio Smith; great-aunts, Florencia Smith, Gladys Williams, Aleatha Fraser, Mavis Turnbull; great-uncles, Donald, Alvin, Elsworth, Andrel, and Zephaniah Smith; godparents, Eleuteria “Terry” Emanuel Roberts, Shirley Blyden, Franklin “Fats” George.
She is survived by her parents, Navarro D. Niles and Laraine Smith Niles; sisters, Dr. Cedelle Niles and Dean Denelle Niles Brown; nieces, Brooke and Brielle Brown; aunts, Enid Blyden, Gertrude Niles (Honorable Ive) Swan, and Felicia Dessuit Niles; great-uncle, Juanito (Phyllis) Benjamin; great-aunt, Doris Smith Callwood, Marion Peters, and Gladys (Eston) Todman; great-great-aunt, Iantha Thomas; cousins, James, Joi, and Jewel Harrigan; Kenneth Jr., Laverne, Laura, and Kevin Niles; Jacqueline Simpson; Patricia Stevens; Denise Fernandes, Richard, Michael, Sandra and Dale Niles; Clarissia Niles Thompson; Celeste “CeCe” Ross; Rudolph and Roy Thompson; Gretchen, Robbie, Quammie, and John Roberts; Kimberly, Jay, and Annya Robinson; Annuncia Roberts Fleming; Arturo Niles; Deborah Niles Harrigan; Bridgette Conow; Anthony Niles; Lisa Singh-Testamark; Maria O’Neal Wallace; Kenny, Marcia, and Derrick O’Neal; Honorable Kerry and Kenny Drue; specials cousins/friends, Lisa Singh-Testmark, Ulalie Smith, Vernly Smith, Pete Smith, Roosevelt Fraser, Muriel Smith, Rosie Smith Randolph, Derrick O’Neal, James Harrigan, Elesta Morton, Kathleen Fleming, Amos Peters, Dwayne Benjamin, Kenneth Gittens, James Z. and Juliette Smith, Bridget Todman, Honorable Kerry Drue, Laverne Niles, Laura Niles, Dale Niles, Gritell Berkley, Erma Thomas, Debbie Harrigan, Bridgette Conow, Celeste “CeCe” Ross.
Thank you to families: Donovan, Dawson, Smith, Thomas, Robinson, Niles, Brathwaite, Benjamin, Todman, Peters.
Lynelle leaves to cherish her loving memory, many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation for the love and support given to Lynelle by all of her doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Lynelle touched are invited to the first viewing at Turnbulls’ Funeral Home today from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held the following day on Feb. 22, 2023, at Christchurch Methodist Church at Market Square in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The viewing will take place at 9 a.m. The service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The Niles family appreciates the sharing of fond memories and expressions of condolences, and wishes to thank everyone for their gifts and contributions sent to The Niles Family, P. O. Box 303523, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00803.
Rest in Peace.
