Mae Lettsome, 73, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Wesley Methodist Church. Viewing will take place the morning of the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Wilmoth Lettsome and Mrs. Mera Lettsome and her sisters, Abigail Lettsome and Janice Lettsome. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Pickering and Laurn Lettsome; daughters, Crystal Lettsome and Elisa Lettsome; brothers, Aaron Lettsome and Raymond Lettsome; sisters, Joyce Lettsome, Blanche Lettsome and Debra Lettsome; grandchildren, Angela Lettsome, Tiya Lettsome, Elijah Lettsome, Rasheem Lettsome, Moniqua Gumbs, Kaliyah Deathridge, Ray Ray Lockhart, Deandra Lockhart, Jahlissa Jones, Jaymee Burns, Makai Pickering, Zyhanna Ireland, Shiloh Pickering, Kallen Pickering, Devontae Florent and Janiya Lettsome; great-grandchildren, Ashai Lettsome, Darren Laplace, Adari Lettsome, Jaheim George, Eli George, Rey’Manii Clarke, Reycaldo Clarke, Rey’Voni Lettsome, Zion George and King George; nieces, Rachel Owens, Dawn Roundtree, Kayla Lettsome, Kendra Lettsome and Jenine Lettsome; nephews, Aaron Lettsome Jr., Jamal Jones, Glen Jones, Gregory Roundtree, Alvin Roundtree, Keith Bowels And Ben C; sons-in-law, Erwin Gumbs and Mark Clarke. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
