We regret to announce the passing of Ms. Mae Rose Dowling-Gilkes, who was born on May 4, 1948, on the Island of St. Croix, USVI. Ms. Mae Rose died on Feb. 24, 2020, in St. Thomas, at the age of 71.
She leaves to mourn her brother, Gustav Dowling Jr., the staff and residents of the Eldra Schulterbrandt Residential Facility, attorney Jennifer Jones and other relatives on St. Croix and on the mainland, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
