Magdalen Fedee Xavier, also known as Mum, of Estate Mary’s Fancy-Queen’s Quarters, St. Croix, transitioned into eternal peace on Feb. 14, 2021. She was 90 years old.
She was survived by her daughters, Veronique Fedee and Marina Brenda Andrews; adopted daughter, Simone Rapheal; grandchildren, Loretta Fedee, William Tutein, Fitzroy (Randy) Tutein, Michelin Tutein Baptiste, Evelyn Tutein Wilkinson, Rosanna Andrews, Caroline Andrews, Layanita Andrews, Nicholas Troy Andrews, and Sebastian Andrews; 30 great- grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday March 6, 2021, at James Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with the viewing at 9 a.m. A private cremation will follow.
