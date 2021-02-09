Magdalene Berkeley-Registe
The family of Magdalene Berkeley-Registe would like to announce that she died peacefully Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Eliza Griffith-Berkeley; father, David Berkeley; and sisters, Asta Berkeley-Knight and Violet Berkeley-Jacob.
She was survived by her sons, Stephan D. Berkeley and Peter Berkeley; daughter, Elizabeth S. Registe; daughters-in-law, Danielle Allen-Registe and Robin Berkeley; grandchildren, Stephan Berkeley Jr., Antonio Berkeley, Jordan Berkeley, Stephanie Berkeley and Kynisha Berkeley; nieces, Patricia Morain, Victoria Cone, Carol Jacobs, Jeryl Ann Parker, Violit Panchoo and Collette Berkeley; and nephews, Raymond Moorehead, Ronald Moorehead, Rodney Moorehead, Robert Knight, John Knight, Michael Knight, Bernard Jacobs, David Jacobs and Donny Jacobs.
The family would like to thank Leo Petersen and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There is no viewing. Tributes will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The service will follow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Rosetta Christena Mulley
Memorial service for Rosetta Christena Mulley will be on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel. A candlelight celebration of Rosetta Christena Mulley’s life will follow at Lindbergh Beach at 6:30 p.m.
Rosetta Christena is survived by her parents Enid Harris and Wellington Huggins; her spouse John Mulley; her children Samuel Mulley, John A. Mulley, Stephanie Mulley, Amber Mulley and June Mulley; grandchildren Shadorn Daly and Noah Mulley; brothers Wilton, Winston and Pedro Harris and Steven Phipps; sisters Starleen and Valerie Harris, Dionne and Dessir Phipps, Shirley Marsham, Bernadette Este, and Melinda Bastien; aunts Mary Liburd (St. Kitts) and Sylvanie Liburd (St. Kitts); uncle James Liburd; brothers-in-law Codette Marsham, Duke Este and Moses Bastien; sisters-in-law Marsha Harris, Shirley Harris and Oraine Harris; nieces Natasha, Natisha, Nakesha, Jeaneil, Crystal, Shenell, Daishea, Destiny, Skye, Tamieka, Leshea, Lynette, and Caprisha; nephews Shakim, Akeem, Raheem, Kareem, André, Irving, De’quan and Deshaune; close friend Laverne Martin, and many other friends and family members.
Professional funeral service and booklet design entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
