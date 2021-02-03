The family of Magdalene Berkeley-Registe would like to announce that she died peacefully Monday, Jan 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Eliza Griffith-Berkeley; father, David Berkeley; and sisters, Asta Berkeley-Knight and Violet Berkeley-Jacob.
She was survived by her sons, Stephan D. Berkeley and Peter Berkeley; daughter, Elizabeth S. Registe; daughters-in-law, Danielle Allen-Registe and Robin Berkeley; grandchildren, Stephan Berkeley Jr., Antonio Berkeley, Jordan Berkeley, Stephanie Berkeley, Kynisha Berkeley; nieces, Patricia Morain, Victoria Cone, Carol Jacobs, Jeryl Ann Parker, Violit Panchoo, Collette Berkeley; nephews, Raymond Moorehead, Ronald Moorehead, Rodney Moorehead, Robert Knight, John Knight, Michael Knight, Bernard Jacobs, David Jacobs and Donny Jacobs.
The family would like to thank Leo Petersen and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There is no viewing. Tributes will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The service will follow from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
