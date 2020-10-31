We regret to announce the passing of Mahlon Pickering.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in St. John with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ovilda Henley and Albert Pickering; his sisters, Doris Samuel and Daisy Callwood; and his grandson, Kelvin “KJ” Pickering Jr.
He was survived by his brother, Elroy Henley Sr.; sister, Patria Thomas; children, Kelvin, Tonya, Antonio and Leah Pickering; grandchildren, Ky’Laine Rogers, Ky’Metri and Ky’Mona Pickering, Rashaad Lanclos and Monyae, Dominique and Antonio Pickering Jr.; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
