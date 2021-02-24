We celebrate the great, and talented life of Malcolm Axel Evans, Jr., whose earthly life began on July 8, 1941, and came to a peaceful end on Jan. 29, 2021. He was a dear husband, brother, father and friend. Providencia M. Evans, his beloved wife was, as always, by his side.
Malcolm worked at Hess for 24 years, but his true calling in life was singing His song is over but his melody lives on.
He is survived by his wife, Provi Evans, and her children; brother, Gerald Evans; sisters-in-law, Asta Evans; sister, Severina Evans-Plaskett; daughters, Elise Evans and Kim Evans, Lissette Christopher, Richard Ortiz and Lynette Marbley; nieces, Sylvia Santos-Butcher, Angela Morales, Eugenie Santos, Carmen Lang, Valencia Andrews, Patricia Evans, Maxine Wells, Vonetta Norman Esq. and Kristisha Zapletal; nephews, Victor Plaskett Jr., Kevin Plaskett, Geoffrey Plaskett, Gerald Evans Jr., Gregory Evans, Johnatan Evans and Zdenek Zapletal; special friends, Ronald Sealey and family, Felix Llanos and family, Wlimot Edward and family, Mr. and Mrs. Sandy Araindel, Floyd Henderson, Gloria Vivot, Gwen Brady, Chucky Hansen and family, Judith Farrelly, Olie Christensen and family Donna Christensen, Dr. Dante Galiber and family, John Cornwell, Manuel Mejia, Alexsanda (Gizmo) William, James McNamara, Geronimo Newton and family, Tony Richards, Stanley Jacobs, Senufa Sally, Chris Eisemman, Carmen Sabat, and Nancy Dariah as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
We would like to give a special thanks to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, James Funeral Home, Gwendalyn Brady, Gerald Evans, Severina Evans, Patricia Evans and Andre McBean for their assistance in making this memorial a special one.
A tribute will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. today at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Christiansted Cemetery.
