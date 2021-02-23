Malcolm Axel Evans Jr.
We celebrate the great, and talented life of Malcolm Axel Evans, Jr. whose earthly life began on July 8, 1941, and came to a peaceful end on Jan. 29, 2021. He was a dear husband, brother, father and friend! Providencia M. Evans, his beloved wife was, as always, by his side.
Malcolm worked at Hess for 24 years, but his true calling in life was SINGING. His song is over but his melody lives on!
He is survived by his wife, Provi Evans, and her children; brother: Gerald Evans, sisters-in-law: Asta Evans; sister, Severina Evans-Plaskett; daughters: Elise Evans and Kim Evans, Lissette Christopher, Richard Ortiz and Lynette Marbley; nieces: Sylvia Santos-Butcher, Angela Morales, Eugenie Santos, Carmen Lang, Valencia Andrews, Patricia Evans, Maxine Wells, Vonetta Norman Esq. and Kristisha Zapletal; nephews: Victor Plaskett Jr., Kevin Plaskett, Geoffrey Plaskett, Gerald Evans Jr., Gregory Evans, Johnatan Evans and Zdenek Zapletal; special friends: Ronald Sealey and family, Felix Llanos and family, Wlimot Edward and family, Mr. and Mrs. Sandy Araindel, Floyd Henderson, Gloria Vivot, Gwen Brady, Chucky Hansen and family, Judith Farrelly, Olie Christensen and family Donna Christensen, Dr. Dante Galiber and family, John Cornwell, Manuel Mejia, Alexsanda (Gizmo) William, James McNamara, Geronimo Newton and family, Tony Richards, Stanley Jacobs, Senufa Sally, Chris Eisemman, Carmen Sabat, and Nancy Dariah as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
We would like to give a special thanks to The Holy Cross Catholic Church, James Funeral Home, Gwendalyn Brady, Gerald Evans, Severina Evans, Patricia Evans and Andre McBean for their assistance in making this memorial a special one.
A tribute will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Christiansted Cemetery.
Ymassie T’Libra George
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Ymassie “Yasa” T’Libra George on Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 45 in Orlando, Fla.
Ymassie was born in New York City and lived most of his life on St. Thomas, USVI.
Ymassie George was preceded in his death by his mother, Marilyn “Bambi” George.
Ymassie was survived by his grandmother, Merle Hodge Caines; father, Otis “Baby” Rieara; sons, Ymassie George Jr. and Davion Dorsett; grandchildren, Y’Mari George, Zyelle George and Zion George; sisters, Chaneva George, Promise George, Ziyah George, Joy George, Jessica Turnbull and Arshima Rieara; brothers, Kambo George, Yambo George, Travis George, Payne Brown and Dee Shaw George; aunts, JoAnne Smith, Pamela Browne-Hodge, Cheryl Dawson-Robles, Charmaine Caines, Raja George, Laurie George, Shantay George, Swavette George, Barbara George, Mona-Lisa George, Rebecca Jantuah, Cleone “Tashema” Henley, Delta “Chiquita” Matthews and Karen McClean; uncles, Raymond “Malo” George, Reynaldo “Ymbo” St. George, Ivan Smith, Douglas Smith, Randolph George, Roland George, Demetrius George, Shyhiem George, Alberto Rieara and Austin “Olassie” Rieara; nieces, Knira George, Ashea Williams, Ja’Daia Williams, Jeneva La Place, Nikayala George, Ziriyah Cameron, Allyanna George, D’Nyah Lincoln-Dawson, Chasitie George, Khloe George, Amia Georges, Alaysia Georges, Miracle Edelen and Journey Lenhardt; nephews, DeShaun George, Jeremy Williams, Jayce Fletcher Millian Brown, Lloydie Banks, Kashmere Chiddick, Kmanie George, David Lugo Jr., Travis George Jr., Torrien George, Zy’Aire Johnson, Jahlanie Rhymer and Kahlanie Rhymer; cousins, Tikesha George, Kwanza George, Kimisa George, Shinae George, Takiya Windley, Ramah St. George, Angela St. George, Zakiya Smith, Makeda Smith, Marian Smith-Bedminister, Shantell Smith-Lee, Cherida Robles, Chequida Robles, Rakiesha Hodge, Pamesha Perez, Raheem George, Kareem George, K’Shambo George, Rambo George, Andre George, Kalomo Smith, Tau Smith, Patrick Daniel, Damal Smith, Kashawn Robles and Richard “Rakeel” Hodge Jr.; best cousins, Wakamba Rieara, Kahleem “Bara” Rieara, Jahleemo Rieara, Teejah Daley, Askiban Innis, Kaheli Willet, Bambula Ross, Yasim Ross, Soyini Ross, Alfredo “Fredo” Hodge and James “Watto” Watley Jr.; godmother, Carol “Ymma” Samuel; godchildren, Kevin Francis Jr., Khalico Francis, Kimani Francis and Kishara Francis; and friends, Kevin Francis Sr., Kishawnie Henry, Michael Hodge Jr., Shaneise Lockhart, Taneisha Smith, James “Dugin” Leonard, Jason Davis and Xavier Fabian.
The memorial service is scheduled to take place in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of A Community Funeral Home and Sunset Cremations, 910 W. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32805.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn.
Jerilyn M. Sylvester
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Jerilyn M. Sylvester in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Rafael (Freddy) Sylvester Sr., and her brother, Keith L. Sylvester.
She is survived by her mother, Gloria Downing Davis; sisters, Stephanie Sylvester-Fahie and Carol Sylvester; brothers, Alfredo Sylvester Jr., Richard Sylvester and Luis Sylvester; brother-in-law, Lowell Fahie; sister-in-law, Attorney General Denise George; aunts, Isa England, Elise Downing, Renelda Jefferson, Addelita Castro, Thelma Creque and Melva Downing; uncles, Carl William Downing, Recaldo Creque and Ronald Castro; nephews, Adrian Fahie and Cory Abramsen; nieces, Faith Fahie-Porras and Nia Sylvester; first cousins, Mary Alexis Rhymer, Janice A. Jeppesen, Carmen England-Terry, Recaldo Dessout, Julien Dessout, Roxanne Downing-Lettsome, Radmur Downing, Raquel Downing-Benjamin, Lisa Swan, Leon Swan, Laura Rouse, Dr. Simone O. Heyliger, Patricia Rosado, Stephen Daniel, Tracy Francis-Oliver and Courtney Francis; many more numerous cousins and relatives, and the Sylvester, Jennings, Barry, and Downing families.
The first viewing of Jerilyn M. Sylvester will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 26 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Internment will occur at Western Cemetery No. 2.
