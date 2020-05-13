The family regrets to announce the passing of Malcolm Hilton Sprauve Sr., 69, who died peacefully April 20, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. A second viewing will be held Friday, May 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Frank Powell Park in Cruz Bay, St. John.
The family requests that people pay their respects and leave the viewing sites to allow others to pay their respects as well.
A private family service and burial will follow.
Malcolm was an active and proud member of the CAHS Class of 1969, retired police corporal with the V.I. Police Department, member of the V.I. Retired Police Organization, marine captain and member of the V.I. Captains Association, flotilla commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 17-3, member of the St. John Taxi Association, and a member of the Fredericks Family Reunion committee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hilton Sprauve; mother, Virginia Lettsome-Sprauve; brothers, Tilford Sprauve and Godwin Sprauve; and his wife, Abigail Brooks-Sprauve.
He is survived by his daughters, Tiffany Sprauve-Leon and Tywanna Sprauve; sons, Capt. Malcolm H. Sprauve Jr. and Omar Sprauve; grandchildren, Capt. Jalanie Smith, Shukiou Sprauve, Jhukoi Leon, Shukoia Sprauve, Amir Sprauve and Melano Adams; sisters, Iris Sprauve-Venzen, Eugenie Sprauve-Dalmida, Theresa Sprauve-Worrell, Erlys Sprauve-Penn and Ecelma Sprauve; brothers, Aubrey Thomas and Colin Sprauve; aunt, Joan Sprauve-Ricci; uncles, Elroy Sprauve and Vernon Sprauve; nephews, Dean Thomas Sr., Dale Thomas Sr., Dexter Thomas, Frank Worrell, Derrick Thomas, Richard Penn Jr., Dwight Thomas, Darcy Thomas Sr., and Curtis Penn; nieces, Dr. Ingrid Worrell-Jackson, Eucil Worrell, Eileen Worrell-Mathurin, Denise Thomas, Dinah Thomas-Alford, Darlene Thomas, Kathlyn Worrell-George, Sharelle Dalmida-Francis, Laurice Penn-Gilead and Lornette Penn; mother-in-law, Gertrude Fredericks; son-in-law, Johney Leon; daughter-in-law, Shikima Jones-Sprauve; brothers-in-law, Richard Penn Sr., Bert Fredericks, Elvin Brooks, Eldred Brooks, Alberic Brooks and Aubrey Brooks; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Sprauve, Jenice VanHeyningen, Deborah Brooks, Nuella Brooks, Alicia Brooks, Angela Brooks, Alda Brooks and his extra special sister-in-law, Daphne Brooks-Adams; special cousins, Capt. Elmo Rabsatt, Capt. Elvis Smith, Capt. Ramon Kuntz, Capt. Calvin Thomas Sr., Capt. Clarence Lindo Sr., Antonio Rabsatt, Elvis Sprauve, Brenda Sprauve-Chavis, Clarice Sprauve, Nealia Sprauve, Alda Jacobs, Roslyn Jacobs, Renaldo Jacobs, Rehalio Jacobs, Jens Pickering; special friend, Julia James; and a host of relatives from the Sprauve, Lettsome, Skelton, Thomas, Turnbull, Boynes, Richards, O’Connor, Rabsatt, George, Smalls, and Bastian families too numerous to mention.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities, family, and friends to gather in support of one another. However, due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, gatherings at funeral cannot exceed 50 persons. Mask or facial coverings must always be worn.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
