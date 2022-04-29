We announce the passing of Malverne M. Trotman Jr., who died Monday, April 3, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elodia Fenner, and his father, Malvern Trotman Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Denise LaVerne Turbe; son, Jalen Trotman of Detroit, Mich.; sisters, Jonelle Homer and Delcia Lawrence; nephew, Jo’Moi George; aunts, Neita Battiste, attorney Judy M. Gomez, Antoinette Cherie Gomez, Angeli Leerdam, Asa Gomez, Marie Turbe, Lorraine Lynch, Patricia Cox, Maureen Mercer, Sharon Trotman Ruan, Mercedes Hodge, Ellery Gumbs, Ellen Trotman Grant, Anna Quetel and Esmie Callwood; uncles, Kevin Fenner, Dana Gomez, Richard Sky Gomez, Alvaris Trotman Jr. Leander Trotman Jr. and Leon Battiste and Chrisbin Webster; cousins, Dr. Symra Dee Brown, Lina Battiste, Synette Morgan, Kema Fenner, Kymberly Martin, Dr. Aisha Thomas, Jazzlyn and J’nia Gomez, Irvin D. Brown Jr., Lucien Battiste, Jamal “Bomba” George, Michael “Blackseed” Christian, Rasheen St. Juste, Khingz Leerdam, Asky and Joseph Gomez, Rudel and Claudette Grant, Roy Sterrod, Delta, Neal Natalie and Dale Trotman and many other Turbe and Trotman family too numerous to mention; special cousins, Rasheen and Tavia St. Juste, Beverly Monsanto, Elsie and Leon Monsanto; special friends, Kishma Faulkner and family, Denette Hollinshed and family, Ashaunta Industrious, Dean Thomas, Michael Hodge, Merla and Baker Philips, Juel Harrigan, Patricia Webster, Barbara Simmons, Cathleen and Jack Sookhan of Florida and the St. Thomas Dialysis Center family.
Services will take place Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian Church and interment at Western Cemetery No. II.
