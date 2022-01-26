It is with a heavy heart that we the family members announce the untimely passing of our beloved Marcelle Marcelino Cabo, also affectionately known as “Marce,” 49, who died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on her treasured island home of St. Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Una Lapsey Cabo; her twin, Maxine Cabo; and brother, Otis Cabo.
She is survived by her father; Maxime Cabo; brothers, Ray “Obo” Lambert, Kirk “Boom” Lambert and Paul Cabo; sisters, Suhila “Suki” Lambert, Stacy Lambert Johnson, Makishma Cabo, Maxine Cabo Henley, Melly Cabo, Augustine Cabo and Bonnie Cabo; and other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 3192 Altona and Welgunst, St. Thomas. The buurial will follow.
A Celebration of Life memorial catered by Chef Nicole will be at Marcelle’s favorite spot, Coki Point Beach, on Sunday, Jan. 30, beginning at noon.
Marcelle was passionate about animals, especially dogs, so consider donating to the Humane Society of St. Thomas.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the family requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations and other safety protocols.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For directions and online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.