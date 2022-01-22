It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of 70-year-old Marcellus Alexander, the son of the late Paul and Virginia Alexander from Tete’ Morne, Grand Bay, Dominica.
He resided in St. Thomas, USVI, for the last 28 years. He went on to be with the Lord on Jan. 11, 2022, at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St Thomas.
He leaves to mourn: his wife of 40 years, Isabella Alexander of St. Thomas; sons, Marcellus Garvey Alexander and Micah Alexander of Texas;
Daughters, Helina Marcella Mark of St. Thomas, Elandra Alexander-Chidi and Verdillia LeBlanc of Texas; sister, Cynthia Alexander of Florida; brothers, Dominique Alexander of St. Thomas, Stanford Alexander of England, Marcus Alexander of St. Maarten; 13 grandchildren: grandsons, Devonta Blondel (U.S. Air Force), Kimani Mark (U.S. Air Force), Emiah Mark (London, England), Malik Alexander (Florida); granddaughters, Kylia, Adaiah, Aniah and Cheriah Chidi (Texas), Chamyah and MaTaya Alexander (Texas), Kailani and Kiana LeBlanc (Texas); great-grandsons, J” air Mark and Azariar Caines (England); granddaughter- in-law, Janika Mark (England); brothers-in-law, Leneford, Garford and Johnson Williams; sisters-in-law, Paulette, Catherine, Millis and Angel Alexander; sons-in-law, Edwy Mark (St. Thomas), Damian LeBlanc (Texas), Alexander Chidi (Texas); 41 nieces and nephews to include Marcellus Ovin Alexander and Julie Dominic of St. Thomas and others too numerous to mention; friends, Thomas Blondel, Joey Smith, Mathias Daniel and McPherson Fredrick and others too numerous to mention.
He will transition to meet his deceased brothers and sisters: Theresa Watt,
Veronique Alexander, Agnes John Charles, Augustus Alexander, the entire Cowpet West condominiums of St. Thomas, Tete Morne, Grand Bay, and Salisbury communities of Dominica.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb 11, at Living Word Ministry in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, with the funeral service at 10 a.m. The interment will be at Smith Bay Cemetery, with all arrangements under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks must be worn at all times.
