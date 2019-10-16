Marcus Jermaine Rosa died Sept. 30, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. The service is at 10 a.m. at Emanuel Baptist Church. Interment is in Smith Bay.
Marcus is survived by his wife, Tishia Skeete-Rosa; son, Marcus Rosa Jr.; daughters, Miaysia, Mya, Makayla, Moriah Rosa; stepchildren, Tynasia Hart, Tyrell January and TeQuann Skeete; brothers, Malik Ward, John Rosa Jr.; sisters, Quenetta Ward, Lashawn Malloy, Fatima Rosa; g-great-aunts, Alice Ham and Blanche Hampton; great-uncle, Alphonso Bennerson; aunts, Jo-Ann Petersen-George, Georgette Ward; uncles, Louis Ward, George Ward, Michael Nobles; grandfather, George Ward Sr.; special family friend, Judith Dawson; and his former wife, Shakeema Harrigan.
He is preceded in death by both parents, Mardette Olene Ward, John Rosa Sr.; maternal grandmother, Helen Ward; uncle, Murphy Heyliger Jr.; cousins, Anthony Petersen and George Ward Jr.
Marcus also leaves behind eight nieces, four nephews, and a host of cousins, friends, and coworkers to cherish his memory.
Funeral arrangementa are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.