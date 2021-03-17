We the family, regret to announce the passing of our dearly beloved Margaret Browne on Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 62 in Miami, Fla. Her body was cremated in Miami, Fla.
Margaret was a devoted and loving mother, aunt and sister. She loved life and people. She was a kind, thoughtful and giving woman.
The memorial service will be held Saturday March 27, 2021, at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church in Contant.
She was survived by her son, Akeme Browne; former husband, Okeley Browne; brothers, Ebenezer Gurley, Charles Gurley and Edwin Phillip; sisters, Wilhelmina Herbert and Enra Mills and nephews and nieces, cousins and special friends too numerous to mention.
Persons wishing to send tributes for the booklet should do so by Thursday, March 18. Please send tributes to mbrownetributes@gmail.com.
