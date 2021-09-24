We announce the passing of Margaret Gardner, who died Aug. 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helmie Fahie Leonard; father, Stanley Ivan Leonard; and brother, Euric Rinner Leonard.
She is survived by her sons, Shamar Pemberton, Shannel Roberts; grandchildren, Jayden Brown and Caleb Richards; aunts, Doris Barthwatie and Audrey Leonard, Marritte Fahie; nephews, Euric Leonard Jr., Emmanuel Leonard, Emmett Gray-Leonard; and nieces, Naquesha Leonard, Eiyana Gray-Leonard.
The memorial service will be at 10 a.m. today at All Saints Church.
The family's request is to wear orange.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
