Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Margaret L. Wells on Jan. 23, 2023, at the age of 71, at her residence.
She is survived by a son, Clarence Stephenson, Jr.; a daughter, Tara Compton; grandchildren, Deniqua Marsh, Jovanie Stephenson, Kemica Bell, Claesa Stephenson, Caliyah Stephenson, T’yah Smith, Shakwana Albert, Nekhori Sprauve, Nekwante Sprauve; a special grandson, Johlanie Blaize; a great granddaughter, Kailey Bell; daughter-in-law, Brenda Stephenson; son-in-law, Dovay Compton; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Wells and Alecia Wells; niece, Dionne Wells-Hedrington; nephews, Warren Wells Jr., Dejongh Wells, Maurice Wells; great nieces, Alexa Richards, Kiana Athanase-Pope, Ciara Wells, N’sai Ubiles, Mia Wells, Ryan Wells; great nephews, Joshua Wells, Ashaun Hedrington, Jacob Wells, K’Nai Ubiles, Malik Wells, Raegan Wells, Caleb Wells; great-great nieces, Ava Wallace, Gianna Pope, Sarai Hodge, Amiyah Pope; great-great nephew, Shiloh Hodge; godchild, Bryce “Bj” Todman; special cousins, Ilva Wesselhoft, Bernard “Slim-Man” Wesselhoft, Carmen Wesselhoft, Cleone Creque, Ashmore and Raymond Hyndman; special friends, Loren Abramson Williams, Edna Freeman, Philip Jackson, George Challenger, Carla Challenger, Winella Hodge, June Boynes, Joycelyn Jacobs, Anna Thomas, Cleone Thomas, Sylvia Marsh, Franklin and Jerome Sewer; the CAHS Class of 1970, and friends at the Adrian Senior Center on St. John; adopted children, Jon Jackson, Magabe Calixte, Vernon “Canon” Monsanto, Kela Brathwaite, Claudia Scatliffe, Kelson Jordan, Elvis “Ellie” Smith, Malcolm Sprauve, Jr., Liston Sprauve, Jr., Christopher Powell, Sr., Doug Walters, Sr., Shawn Frett, Winston and Wesley Walters, Jewel Powell, Kenneth Francis, and Kyle Thomas; extended families, the Smith, Wells, Anderson, Hyndman, Harley, Stagger, Dewindt, Dalmida, Blyden, Henneman, Sprauve, Battiste, Richards, Thomas, Steele, Perkins, Bastian, Wheatley, Callwood, Stevens, and Meyers families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church (St. John). Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John, VI.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
