The family of Margaret Rita Turnbull regrets to announce her passing on Nov. 25,2020.
The viewing will be today from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square with the service to immediately follow at 10 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral attendees are asked to wear a mask or face coverings at all times and follow social distancing guidelines. Attendees are also asked to wear shades of pink to honor her fight against breast cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Winston Turnbull; sons, Kareem and Akeem Turnbull; sisters, Cynthia Parsons, Patricia Hodge, Valarie, Brunn, Ianta, Martin, Marjorie McFarlane; brother, Rudolph Freeman; adopted daughter, Linda Penn (niece); adopted son, Jerry Donovan (nephew); brother-in-law, Rudelle Parsons Sr.; sisters-in-law, Juel T.R. Molloy and Mary Turnbull; daughter-in-law, Adina Turnbull; grandchildren, Kareem Turnbull Jr., Delysia and Kiana Turnbull; stepchildren, Vernon Turnbull, Delita Turnbull-Riley, Delroy Turnbull; aunt, Keturah Donovan; best friend, Edna Pole; special nieces, Ruth Samuel, Lucinda Parsons, Lucille Parsons; nieces, Natasha Freeman, Lanclos Barbara Heyliger, Denise Freeman, Eshea Fox Etishea Hodge, Lisa Fahie, Istandsia Sampson, Markita Smith; special nephews, Rudelle “Rudy” Parsons Jr., Duane Woods Sr., Cordell Rhymer; nephews, Omari, Martin, Elvin Hodge, Jr. Kenyata Hodge, Elvie Dawson Jr., Kimba Hughes, Lester Pickering, Charles Todman Sr., Bushawn Freeman; great-nieces, J’Nay, Penn, Lineek, Williams, Jayda, Parsons, Tracy, Glover Trisha Samuel, Elisha Thomas, Xena Hodge, Nadage Smith, Reniqua, Simms, Za’arah Sampson, Negesti Smith, Skyla Woods, Daynah Woods, Promise Dawson, Jazzy Hughes Ne’Kayla Lanclos, Shamika Freeman, Monet Freeman, Bushauna Freeman, Ena Freeman; and great- nephews, Jerrel Penn, Akeel Thomas, Aleek Thomas, Rasheed Parsons, Rahmoi Parsons, Duane Woods Jr., Damien Woods, AJ Smith, Angel Smith, Austin Smith, Jakhoi Hodge, Ro’vante Sampson, Mekhi Smith, Elvie Dawson III, Zion Dawson, Ziel Dawson, Angel Hughes, Charles Todman Jr., Kshaun Daley, Malik Freeman.
She was also survived by adopted grandsons, Christian Welsh, Titan Miller; close cousins, Sydney Freeman, Elaine Lynch, Vornet Smith, Rudence “Rudy” Scatliffe, Noel Scatliffe, Ernest Turnbull, Calvin Turnbull, Louis Turnbull, Lorraine Gumbs-Morton, Edna Hodge, Lauris Fahie, Elaine Freeman, Mariel Wattley, Joyce Walker, Bernice Osborne, Dena Lettsome; special friends, Hilda Barry, Julian and Anna Quetel, Jeryl Hodge, Verna Gomez, Elouise Smith, Lolita George, Diane Marsh, Icilma Hodge, Ruth Monica Leonard, Helen Nicholas, Alberto and Ethlyn King, Elroy Fleming, John and Blanche Roumou, Celecia “Benji” Smith , Olivia Carty, Ruth Frett, Rita Baptiste, Henvile Pole, Marilyn Malone, Eulalie Hopson, Ricardo Pabon, Carolyn Santora, Mona Jones, Joyce Delanos Francis, Dr. Alfred O. Heath, Christchurch Methodist Class No. 59, Vitelco/Innovative (Viya) family; and godchildren, Dista Merchant, Jenneley Smith, Antonio “Pumpkin” Lewis, Lincoln Gumbs Jr.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.