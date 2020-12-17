The family of Margaret Rita Turnbull regrets to announce her passing on Nov. 25, 2020.
She was survived by her husband, Winston Turnbull; sons, Kareem and Akeem Turnbull; sisters, Cynthia Parsons Patricia Hodge, Valarie Brunn, Ianta Martin and Marjorie McFarlane; brother, Rudolph Freeman; adopted daughter and niece, Linda Penn; adopted son and nephew, Jerry Donovan; brother-in-law, Rudelle Parsons Sr.; sisters-in-law, Juel Turnbull and Molloy Mary Turnbull; daughter-in-law, Adina Turnbull; grandchildren, Kareem Turnbull Jr., and Delysia and Kiana Turnbull; stepchildren, Vernon Turnbull, Delita Turnbull-Riley and Delroy Turnbull; aunt, Keturah Donovan; best friend, Edna Pole; special nieces, Ruth Samuel, Lucinda Parsons and Lucille Parsons; nieces, Natasha Freeman Lanclos, Barbara, Heyliger, Denise Freeman, Eshea Fox, Etishea Hodge, Lisa Fahie, Istandsia Sampson and Markita Smith; special nephews, Rudelle “Rudy” Parsons Jr., Duane Woods Sr. and Cordell Rhymer; nephews, Omari Martin, Elvin Hodge Jr., Kenyata Hodge, Elvie Dawson Jr., Kimba Hughes, Lester Pickering, Charles Todman Sr. and Bushawn Freeman; great-nieces, J’Nay Penn, Lineek Williams, Jayda Parsons, Tracy Glover, Trisha Samuel, Elisha Thomas, Xena Hodge, Nadage Smith, Reniqua Simms, Za’arah Sampson, Negesti Smith, Skyla Woods, Daynah Woods, Promise Dawson, Jazzy Hughes, Ne’Kayla Lanclos, Shamika Freeman, Monet Freeman, Bushauna Freeman and Ena Freeman; great-nephews, Jerrel Penn, Akeel Thomas, Aleek Thomas, Rasheed Parsons, Rahmoi Parsons, Duane Woods Jr., Damien Woods, AJ Smith, Angel Smith, Austin Smith, Jakhoi Hodge, Ro’vante Sampson, Mekhi Smith, Elvie Dawson III, Zion Dawson, Ziel Dawson, Angel Hughes, Charles Todman Jr., Kshaun Daley and Malik Freeman; adopted grandsons, Christian Welsh and Titan Miller; close cousins, Sydney Freeman Elaine Lynch Vornet Smith, Rudence “Rudy” Scatliffe, Noel Scatliffe, Ernest Turnbull, Calvin Turnbull, Louis Turnbull, Lorraine Gumbs-Morton, Edna Hodge, Lauris Fahie, Elaine Freeman, Mariel Wattley, Joyce Walker, Bernice Osborne and Dena Lettsome; special friends, Hilda Barry, Julian and Anna Quetel, Jeryl Hodge, Verna Gomez, Elouise Smith, Lolita Hodge, Diane Marsh, Icilma Hodge, Ruth Monica Leonard, Helen Nicholas, Alberto and Ethlyn King, Elroy Fleming, John and Blanche Roumou, Celecia “Benji” Smith, Olivia Carty, Ruth Frett, Rita Baptiste, Henvile Pole, Marilyn Malone, Eulalie Hopson, Ricardo Pabon, Carolyn Santora, Mona Jones, Joyce Delanos Francis, Dr. Alfred O. Heath, Christchurch Methodist Class No. 59, Vitelco/Innovative (Viya) family; godchildren, Dista Merchant, Jenneley Smith, Antonio “Pumpkin” Lewis and Lincoln Gumbs Jr.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square with service to immediately follow at 10 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral attendees are asked to wear mask or face coverings at all times and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Funeral attendees are also asked to wear shades of pink to honor her fight against breast cancer.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.