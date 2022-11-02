The family of Margaret Walters-Walwyn, also known as “Liz,” regrets to announce her passing on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Walywn Sr.; and her son, Clement Walters.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Monica Walters, Charles Jr. and Latona Walters, Clarence Walters, Caswell Walters and Khemporn Fitzgerald; her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathlyn V. Walters and Collen “Inshirah” Walters-Abiff and Hiram Rasool Abiff.
She is also survived by her siblings, Anabel Smith, Thomas Greenaway, Alice Jackson, and Rose Meade; her stepchildlren, 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on First Street.
Services are handled by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
