It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Margaretta Victoria Aaron of Bolans Village, Antigua, and subsequently of Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. She passed away on Sept. 20th, 2021, at her residence.
Victoria was born on Oct. 12, 1962, to Reuben and Idona Aaron, both deceased.
Left to mourn her memory are her brothers, the Rev. Leroy Aaron and his wife Esther Aaron, the Rev. Calvert Aaron and his wife Norma Aaron, Alwyn Aaron and his wife Florence Aaron, and Ira Aaron and his wife Anthea Aaron; her sisters, Naomi Aaron Henry and her husband, Raymond V Henry, Rosemarie Aaron David and her husband Trevor David, and Phyllis Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Yvonne Aaron Sterling, Miranda Aaron, Maidlyn Aaron and
Brother, Bernard Aaron. Also mourning her loss are her nieces and nephews, Luftus McDonald and his wife Renata McDonald and family, Sandy McDonald Carty and family, Haslyn McDonald Benjamin and her husband, Albert, Donald and Desmond McDonald, Yvette Henry and her husband Reginald, their children Isha and Sa Karie and their husbands and families; Claudette and Colin Francis and their families in the USA; Glenroy Aaron and family, Cristal Aaron, Tanena Aaron, Calvert Aaron Jr. and his wife Kezelle Aaron, Tamorie Aaron, Calique Aaron, Alwyn Aaron Jr. and Alvin Aaron; Rashanda Aaron Matthew and family, Rachelle Aaron, Anique Aaron, Antoinette and her husband Gishawn, Dr. Auriel Aaron, Angernel Aaron Henry and her family, and Juriel Aaron.
She also left behind her only surviving uncle, Emmanuel Aaron and his wife, Ina Aaron of Golden Grove and all their children.
She was the cousin of the Aarons and Lapps of Crabbs Hill and Bolans, the Josephs of Bargain Center Hardware, Golda and Barry Daley, and siblings of Jennings; Delacey and family of Buckleys, Antigua, Keith Joseph, the Goodwin of Bolans, Myra Simon and family of Bolans, Dr. Reginald Murphy, the Cochrane’s of Graysfarm, Dr. Radcliffe Robins and his family, and the wife of her deceased brother Bernard, Mrs Evelyn Aaron; Inez and family of Bolans, Loretta (aka Skirty) and family; Juanita Williams (teacher Nita), Monica Blyden, special in-laws, Mrs. Cynthia Henry and all her children.
Victoria had many friends, too numerous to mention, but special mention must be made of Violet Willock Josiah of Antigua, Mrs Vashti Warner, former co-worker, the staff of the General Post Office where she worked, Mrs. Ethyleen Byers of St. Thomas. Also left to mourn, Georgeana Richards and family, Erwin Peters and his wife Arramintha and pastor and members of Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church; special neighbors in Antigua, Vermerlie Southwell and Noeline Mathew.
The family of the late Victoria Aaron would like to thank all the doctors who would have administered care to her. Apostle Brian Edgehill and Elder Jackson and his group who constantly visited and prayed with her and all those who played a part through her journey.
If there were any persons who were not mentioned, we do apologize.
The service celebrating the life of Margaretta Victoria Aaron will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16., at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m.
Her body will be interred at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
May her soul rest in peace & rise in glory.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19) protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.