We are greatly saddened to announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Maria E. Lanclos Henry, who passed away at the age of 75 on Aug. 26, 2021, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Maria was born on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Elmando D. Lanclos of Anna's Fancy. She is survived by her children, Joseph R. Henry, Lisa M. Alejandro, Edwin C. Payne, and Shirra T. Brown; sons-in-law, Pastor Tomas M. Alejandro and Zachary T. Brown; grandchildren, JaShelle, Jirah, Joshua, Elijah, Jabez and JaRah Henry, Zannie Hall, Tomas M. III, and T. Masada Alejandro, Mathew, Jeremy, and Rachel Payne, Alyssa Marshall Brown and Zionna Brown; great-grandchildren,Tomas M. IV, Amethyst, Tobiah, and T. Masada Jr. Alejandro, Adrian and Breanna Colson; brothers, Elmando, Francis, Ronald, and David Lanclos; sisters; Laura James, Terecia Thomas, Shirley Vanterpool, Ann Wilkes, and Waverly Potter; nieces, nephews, the entire Lanclos family; and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are under the care of Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Lake Worth, Fla.
The viewing is scheduled to be Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. with services commencing at 10 a.m. Family and friends may offer support by sharing a special memory or message by going to dignitymemorial.com.
