We regret to announce the passing of Maria Elizabeth Jose Ramos-Duran.
The viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother, Maria Ramos; brothers, Perla Jose Ramos, Ramona Jose Ramos, Juan Jose Ramos, Eduardo Jose, Julio Jose, Junior Jose, Isidro Charles, Aida Charles, Javier Charles, Ramon Puello, Carlos Marinez; brothers-in-law, Filimon Duran Jr., Michael Haynes, Earl Haynes Jr., Glen Duran; sisters-in-law, Lydia Jackson, Carmen Bogard; and special friends, Stacy Bourne, Cleave McBean Sr., John Hill Sr., Andre Bonelli, James Brown.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
