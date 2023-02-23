The family of Maria I. Turnbull, aka Sally, are saddened to announce her passing on Feb. 7, 2023. She was 77.
Maria was born and raised on St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands. A graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School in 1962, Maria spent more than 30 years as a registrar for the Department of Education. She worked at the Wayne Aspinall Junior High School, which became the Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, and the Charlotte Amalie High School. After retirement, Maria enjoyed her leisure time at home in St. Thomas before relocating to Alexandria, VA and then to West Palm Beach, FL where she passed peacefully surrounded by her children and granddaughter.
Maria is survived by her children, Sherrimae L. Turnbull-Benjamin, Mario L. Turnbull, Sheldon A. Turnbull, Kimba M. Turnbull, and Su-Layne Walker; grandchildren, Nia-Samara C. Benjamin and Zhaiden A. Phillip; sister, Jean Smalls; brothers, Gustave Dowling and Leo Richards; several in-laws; and numerous other family members and close friends.
Maria’s life will be celebrated on March 1, 2023 at Memorial Moravian Church with tributes/praise and worship at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Internment will be at the Moravian Cemetery in Hospital Ground. Attendees are invited to wear shades of green.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
