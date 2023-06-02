It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Raymonde Aubin (nee Greaux) would like to announce her peaceful passing at home at the age of 82 on May 21, 2023 in the presence of her loved ones.
She was born in Colombier, St. Barthelemy on January 30, 1941 and was a resident of St. Thomas for over 50 years. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Aubin; children, Steven Aubin and Denise Randall; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Bryan; son-in-law, Steve Randall; grandson, Nathaniel Aubin. She is also survived by many cherished family members and friends living in the USVI, the US mainland, the island of St. Barthelemy, and France.
A special thank you to Nurse Samuel and the staff at Continuum Hospice for the compassionate care provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Holy Family Church in Estate Annas Retreat on St. Thomas. At her request, there will be no viewing. Tributes will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 10 a.m. followed by cremation.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences, or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.