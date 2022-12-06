Marie Bryan
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Marie Lolita Laplace Bryan, fondly known as Rita, on Nov. 24, 2022, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Flavel Bryan; a son, Michael Bryan; and a daughter, Theresa Bryan. Marie Bryan is survived by her sons, Roy Bryan, Jeffrey Bryan and Barry Bryan; a daughter, Doris Silvagnoli; son-in-law, Miguel Silvagnoli; daughters-in-law, Evelyn Bryan, Julie Bryan and Tracie Bryan; a sister, Maria Berry; sister-in-law, Emelda LaPlace; grandchildren, Julie Bryan, Jennifer Bryan-Stefferson, Joycelyn Bryan-Ledee, Michael Silvagnoli, Natalie Carroll, Hannah Bryan, Samuel Bryan, Michael-Jean Bryan, Kelli-Ann Bryan, Dylan Bryan, and Tayler Salvioli; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consider making donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in honor of Marie.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service on Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish at 9:30 a.m. A private family interment will be held at the Bryan Family Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.