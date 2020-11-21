It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Mrs. Marie Butcher Louis. Marie lived a life serving her Lord and Savior and was called home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband, Melchiade Louis; and son, Gregory “Benson” Louis.
Marie was survived by her daughters, Elma Louis and Una Louis-Philbert; sons, Julian, Warren, and Jonathan Louis; son-in-law, Lenny Philbert; daughters-in-law, Janice Hodge Louis and Shaniece O’Neal Louis; sister, Mary Butcher; brothers, Olson and Leonards Butcher; 22 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, other family members including the Butchers, Smalls, Paynes families; and the St. Juste family; the Seventh-day Adventist Church family; and other friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing and tributes will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle, with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, face masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
For the benefit of family members, supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Facebook page.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
