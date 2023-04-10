Marie V. Esprit passed away on March 24, 2023 in Kissimmee, Florida at the age of 88.
She was born on the island of Dominica, but spent the majority of her life on St. Thomas Virgin Islands.
She worked with the school lunch program in St. Thomas for over 30 years.
Marie is survived by an only child, Juliette Baptiste; one grandson, David A. Simmonds Jr; six great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Cyprien Vigilant, Vernon Vigilant, Vincent Vigilant, Joseph Vigilant, Lawrence Vigilant, Julian Vigilant, Edmund Vigilant; two sisters, Bernadette Vigilant and Josephine Carpon.
She also leaves to mourn longtime friend Harriett Gordon, and family friend and care-giver Stan Mason.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at the Poinciana Medical Center for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in her final days.
