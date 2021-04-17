Mariel George Mcalpin
Mariel George Mcalpin, 76, of Estate Sion Farm, transitioned this life on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at HCA Mainland Hospital in Texas City, Texas.
She was preceded in death by Charles H. A. McAlpin, aka Tony Mac, (husband); Valdemir George (father); Ann Smalls George (mother); Millicent George (sister), Beverly Walcott (sister), Marjorie George (sister); and Clayton George (brother) and Christian George (brother).
She was survived by her daughters, Doris P. McAlpin and Renee McAlpin-Petersen; son, Henrique A. McAlpin; grandsons, Marcus A. and Malik A. Petersen; great-grandson, Marcus A. Petersen, Jr.; sister, Estelleen Andrews; nieces, Doretta Sockwell, Arlene Constable, Patricia D. Constable, Laverne T. Simmonds, Daynelle M. Simmonds, Jada McAlpin, Debra Felix and Donna Felix-Miller; nephews, Dennis Walcott, Ray Andrews, Ronnie Wiggins, Melvin George, Gary A. Molloy, Melvin A. George, Gustave G. Simmonds, Cory McAlpin, Pedro “Saba” Felix, Carew Felix and Orlando “Lopes” Felix; aunt-in-law, Wilhelmina Cumberbatch; sisters-in-law, Luetta McAlpin Simmonds, Yvonne McAlpin Fleming and Elise McAlpin; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Fleming and Orville Edney; great-nieces, Simone Walcott, Zynisha Wiggins, Myesha Felix and Alaysia George; great- nephews, Lance Walcott, DeAires Andrews, Eilon Wiggins, Nicholas Sockwell, Dante Molloy, Tariq Molloy, Kimoy George, Herman Marcus and Lamar Simmonds; nieces-in-law, Portland Andrews, Christa-Ann Molloy, Wanda Felix and Desiree Bennett-Felix; and nephew-in-law, Steve Sockwell.
She was also survived by her cousins, Joy McKay, Selma McKay Cornell, Hope Townsend McKay, Elisa McKay, Edwin “ET” Thomas, Florine Osborne, Eleanor Phillips, Rita Jackson, Winston Phillips, Lorraine Nibbs, Patrick Phillips, Yvonne Huntt, Molloy Family, Carol Christian and family, Janet Crump and family, Yulette George and family, Diana Southwell and family, McKay family, Cumberbatch family, Phillips family, Simmonds family, Osborne family, Jackson family, and Huntt family; adopted sisters, Angeline R. Williams, Juliette James, and Rosemarie Gonzalez; godchildren, Michelle Nico, Gustave G. Simmonds, Selah Macedon, Malaki Christian, Daniel N. Salter, Kailah Christian, and Rainia Thomas; special friends, Cleone Llanos and family, Janisha Lake and family, Jasmyne Williams and family, the Virgin Islands Housing Authority family: Suzanna Simmonds, Sheryl Jackson, Mryl Hendricks, Sheryl Christian, Jean Nesbitt, Glenice Parris, Cheryl Krauser-Parris, Beverly Smith, and Minerva Nizario, Marina Severino, Newton family, Annette Hendricks-O’Neal and family, Luz Melendez and family, Gerda Hendricks-Norfleet, Janet Bartley-Francis, Lornette Mills, Annette June Taylor, Jacqueline Griffith and family, Dr. Charles Perez, Sharon Tyrell (caretaker), Cindy Joseph (Turning Point), AARP Zumba Gold, Richmond Senior Center, Carib Gems Red Hat Society, and Family Support Caregivers Program.
The funeral service will take place Monday, April 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Christiansted Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, masks or face coverings must be worn at all times.
Eleanora Virginia Peters
The family of Mrs. Eleanora Virginia Peters, also known as Ms. Salome or Sis Sal of Old Road, Antigua, announces her transition from this earthly life on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the blessed age of 90.
Mrs. Peters was survived by her daughters, Emery Peters-Louis and Pastor Monique Green-Richards; sons, Ferdinand “Dove” Peters and Ickford Peters; and stepson, the Rev. Dr. Charles Peters; grandchildren, Andrea, Fernando “Dee,” Monique and Orlando “Baby” Peters, Jannine Louis-Vidal (Aaron Vidal) Juliette Louis-Horton (Pastor Jerry Horton) and Naysa R. Lynch; great-grandchildren, Amori and Jia Jules, Amiaha and Alesha James, Kerique Mentore, Ondre Peters, Jeron, Jadyn and Ajanae Vidal, Jerianna and Juliesia Horton, and Kiori Francois; sister, Agnes Roberts (United States); brother, Earlwyn Wynter (United States); sons-in-law, Clemanso Louis and Gerard Richards Sr.; special cousin, Charity Southwell Francis and family; special niece, Clarissa Christopher (ANU); nearest and dearest friends, Sheila Jean and family and Charles and Isolene McKay and family.
She was also survived by her godchildren, Sherwon “Stone” Williams, Eshelle Williams, Kisham McKay-Anthony and Jacklyn Chinnery; adopted children, Shirley Richards Rymer, Monaly Richards, Estellita Petersen, Brenda Benjamin Chambers and Rucinella Macaya (SXM); caretaker, Lakeisha DeShalto and other family and friends in Antigua, the United States, the U.K. and the USVI too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Memorial Moravian Church at No. 17 Norre Gade.
The viewing will commence at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Interment is at the Eastern Moravian Cemetery, Hospital Ground, St. Thomas.
The family asks that shades of yellow be worn as we celebrate the life of Mrs. Eleanora Virginia Peters.
