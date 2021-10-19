It is with deep and profound sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend Marilyn “Morley” Boodoo, who died Oct. 3, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the age of 67.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Rachel Foy; grandson, Nyzaiah Clark; nephew, Michael Jackson; and numerous others over the years.
Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Natasha Weekes, Bertram “Leon” Boodoo, Benandre Boodoo, Nekila Boodoo-Clark and Travis Foy; daughter-in-law, Lashanda Boodoo; sons-in-law, Crispin Weekes and Will Clark; grandchildren, Kalandre Williams, Adrianna Boodoo, Christopher “Kaylon” Weekes, Criselle Weekes, Nathan Boodoo, Benandre Boodoo Jr., Narriah Clark, Alexa Vanterpool and Aliya Boodoo; significant other, Ludence Malone; sisters, Joan Foy, Edris Jackson and Adina Raymo; brothers, Dalton Foy, Carlton Foy, Winston Foy, Liston Foy, Antonio (Tony) Foy and Eric Thomas; sisters-in-law, Ludena Foy and Iona Thomas; brother-in-law, John Huyghue; nieces, Jordan Huyghue, Amy Jackson, Erica Foy-Francis, Natalie Foy-Harrison, Linda Thomas, Carla Foy, Toya Foy, Talisha Foy, Tracy Foy, Anequa Foy; nephews, Liston “Junie” Foy Jr., Roland Jarvis II, Melvin Jackson Jr., Cyril Foy and Daniel Foy; adopted daughter, Tiffany “Punchie” Brathwaite-Stanley; special friends, Marilyn Hyndman, Dorothy Hodge, Gertrude Isaac, Joycelyn Joshua, Aldith Phillips, Sharon Turnbull, Patricia Hodge and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Funeral services will follow Friday, Oct. 22, at Christchurch Methodist. The viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines, all protocols will be adhered to.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
