Marilyn DeCastro transitioned from her earthly home at age 61 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home in the Bronx, NY.
Marilyn was born Oct. 4, 1961, to Mary and Ivan DeCastro on the beautiful island of St. Thomas in the U.S.V.I. She was one of seven children. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents and sisters Muriel and Magda Foy.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Nyasha Maddox, granddaughter Nylah Dortch, siblings, Marietta Foy, Mavis Foy, Marion DeCastro, Melvin DeCastro and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved.
The funeral service will be Jan. 14, 2023, with tributes from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Turnbull‘s Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Western cemetery #1. Arrangements are being provided by Turnbull‘s Funeral Home.
