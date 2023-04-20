Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Marilyn E. Gumbs, who died on March 18, 2023, peacefully at her home.
Marilyn E. Gumbs was born Marilyn Lee on Sept. 7, 1938, on the island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Neville Lee, Roosevelt Lee and Rexford Lee Jr. and a sister, Aurelia Civil.
She is survived by her loving husband, Amos Gumbs; daughters, Ramona Dratte-King, Virginia Dratte, Varian Gumbs-Lawrence; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Natasha L. Baker; brothers Victor Cornelius and James Civil, Jr.; sisters, Rosalia Sackey, Marion Lee-O’Reilly, Louise Sealy, and Pauline Sackey-Boynes; brother-in-law, Davis Gumbs; sisters-in-law, Mary Lee, Rosalyn Gumbs, Cora Gumbs; sons-in-law, Delano King, Phillip Lawrence, Trevis Baker; grandchildren, Nicole King-Felix, Shekima King, Marisha Joseph, Angela Joseph, Ashawn Lawrence, Akeem Lawrence, Kadeem Lawrence, Kamifa Lawrence, Kevron Lawrence; great grandchildren, Lauren Baker, Lamar Baker, Armani Felix, Ariana Lawrence; great-great grandchild, Mila Felix and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Marilyn Gumbs will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Philadelphia SDA Church. Viewing starts at 9 a.m. and service starts at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery. Tributes can be sent to natashahodgebaker@gmail.com on or before April 21, 2023.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
