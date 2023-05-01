With profound sadness, the family announces the passing of Dr. Marilyn J Nutter who transitioned peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the age of 61.
She was a 1979 graduate of Paris High School in Paris, KY. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Business, The University of Kentucky School of Radiologic Technology, and ultimately The University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1997.
Marilyn is believed to have been the first black female in Bourbon County to be a physician in the field of Internal Medicine. She relocated to St. Thomas in 2003 and worked at East End Medical Center. She subsequently worked at the Department of Health from 2006 until her untimely passing. She also worked in private practice as well as did medical consulting.
Even though she was miles away from home, she kept her faith connected to her home church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where she was also a part of the United Women of Faith group.
Marilyn J. Nutter was preceded in death by her brother, Orville Clay Nutter Jr. and is survived by her parents, Constance Nutter and Orville Nutter; a daughter, Alexa Comissiong; brothers, William Wells, Kendrick Parks, and Jeffery Jackson; uncles, William Washington, Roy Nutter, Charlie Nutter, Julian Nutter, and Ronald Nutter; aunts, Betty Mason, Nan Potter, Ruth Andrews; and great aunt, Josephine Lee. She has a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She has three godhildren and several good friends that she loved and cherished who are too numerous to mention. She was a physician with a big heart and a passion for her patients and coworkers. She will be greatly missed.
In celebration of her life a memorial service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church on St. Thomas. Tributes start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m. Tributes can be emailed to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com. Professional services entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.