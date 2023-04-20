Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Dr. Marilyn Jo Nutter who transitioned this life on March 11th 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Alexa Reva Clay Comissiong and her parents, Orville Nutter and Constance Nutter. In 2005 Dr. Nutter worked as the Medical Director at the East End Medical Center. She worked at the Department of Health Community Health Clinic and the East End Health Center until her passing. She also worked as the physician for the student body at the University of the Virgin Island at both campuses. In private practice she worked with Dr. Reva Richardson.
A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for May 5th, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on Garden Street.
Arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.