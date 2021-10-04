Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Marilyn Maude Moolenaar Petersen, affectionately known as Maude, who passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Halver “Daddy/Moly” Moolenaar and Aurelia Angelina “Mama/Lena” Moolenaar.
She was the sixth of 15 siblings, six of whom are deceased, Kenneth, Ralph, Hugo, Ronald, Florence, and Karen. Maude is survived by eight siblings, Angel Boschulte, Oneal Moolenaar, Evelyn Smithson, Joyce McCleverty, Roslyn M. Edwards, Maria M. Bascombe, Roxanne Moolenaar and Magda M. Hayden, and two stepsisters, Ingrid Hendricks and Brenda Hendersen.
Maude is also survived by her daughter, Lizzette (Turnbull) Smith; son-in-law, Kevin K.I. Smith; and her four grandchildren, Dominique, Ariana and Kevin K.I. Smith Jr., and Aaron Mosby. Other survivors are in-laws, Alicia Moolenaar, John McCleverty, Elaine Boschulte and Juanita Moolenaar; special daughters, Carmen Jones, Adrianne Lawrence and Tanya Roper; special family and friends, Ashton Krigger, Denise Georges, George Moolenaar, Esonia Orozco, Maria Constable and Mikie Gilbert; and there are other relatives too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Maude’s life at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Thomas Church of Christ in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas.
