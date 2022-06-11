Mario Alexander Georges of Estate Richmond, St. Croix, transitioned into eternal peace on May 27, 2022. He was 66 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Georges and Frances V. Smith Georges; sisters, Urlin Freeman, and Mariel Georges Lucas; and brothers, David Dawson and Elroy Georges.
He is survived by his daughters, Corinne Georges Clarke and Cherise Georges; sons, Mario Knight and Omari Knight; grandchildren, Colleena D. Julian, Ahmya Alcius, Aliyah Alcius, Amari Alcius, Kamari Knight, Jahleya Knight, Kaori Knight, Trinity J. Knight and Omari Knight Jr.; great-grandchildren, Damia J. Gregoria and Shamal G. Matthews Jr.; sisters, Ina Georges, Patricia Smith Brooks, Denise Smith and Judith Smith; brothers, Maxwell Georges, Winston Georges, Liston Georges, Vincent Georges, and Glen Smith; aunt, Ann Smith; son-in-law, Gerren S. Clarke; sisters-in-law, Juan Dawson, Rosetta Georges, Geraldine Georges, Joan Georges, and Nalda Georges; special friends, Alvin Phillips, also known as “Taheem,” Knight family, Ki-Ana Tonge, Anna Castillo, and Glen Dratte; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Friday, June 17, at Way of the Cross Baptist Church. The viewing is at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery
