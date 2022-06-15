Mario Alexander Georges
Mario Alexander Georges of Estate Richmond, St. Croix, transitioned into eternal peace on May 27, 2022. He was 66 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Georges and Frances V. Smith Georges; sisters, Urlin Freeman, and Mariel Georges Lucas; and brothers, David Dawson and Elroy Georges.
He is survived by his daughters, Corinne Georges Clarke and Cherise Georges; sons, Mario Knight and Omari Knight; grandchildren, Colleena D. Julian, Ahmya Alcius, Aliyah Alcius, Amari Alcius, Kamari Knight, Jahleya Knight, Kaori Knight, Trinity J. Knight and Omari Knight Jr.; great-grandchildren, Damia J. Gregoria and Shamal G. Matthews Jr.; sisters, Ina Georges, Patricia Smith Brooks, Denise Smith and Judith Smith; brothers, Maxwell Georges, Winston Georges, Liston Georges, Vincent Georges, and Glen Smith; aunt, Ann Smith; son-in-law, Gerren S. Clarke; sisters-in-law, Juan Dawson, Rosetta Georges, Geraldine Georges, Joan Georges, and Nalda Georges; special friends, Alvin Phillips, also known as “Taheem,” Knight family, Ki-Ana Tonge, Anna Castillo, and Glen Dratte; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Friday, June 17, at Way of the Cross Baptist Church. The viewing is at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery
Beulah I. Hodge
It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ms. Beulah I. Hodge, better known as “Ms. B,” who died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
She is survived by her sons, Mitchel Hodge and Richard Hodge; daughters-in-law, Delita Malone and Pamela Hodge; granddaughters, Kimberly M. George, Pamesha Perez and Rakesha Hodge; grandson, Rakeel Hodge; great-grandson, Rekhye Hodge; great- granddaughter, Azulah Hodge; sisters, Ivy Baker, Thelma Small, Antoinette Hendrickson, Dorothy Malone and Adina Williams; brothers, Alfredo Delville and Ira Delville; sisters-in- law, Mercedes Hodge, Violet “Letty” Hodge, Rita Delville, Patricia Hodge and Carol Deville; aunt, Helena Tapia; nieces, Shirley Charles, Brenda Hyndman, Aloma Hyndman, Darlene Smith, Sharon Smith, Emma K. Baker, Norma-Jean Baker, Carol Ann Baker-Phillips, Allyson Boedeker, Diane Gregory, Carmen Tapio, Dona Hodge, Carla A. Small, Luane Hodge, Tamara Wells, Phyllis Evans, Lorna Delville, Lisa Penn, Norma Williams, Cydney Delville, Lucy Delville, Silvia Rich, Sonia Saal, Sasha Hodge and Shema Hodge; nephews, Michael Delville, Cameron Delville, William Dobbs, Antonio Delville, Rex Malone, Ray Malone, Roger Malone, Rod Scatliffe, Byron Hodge, Elston Hodge, Maurice Hodge, Kelvin Hodge, Floyd Hodge, John Lynch Jr. and Shawn Williams; and more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Charlene Dawson
The family of Charlene Dawson regrets to announce her passing on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
She was born to Helen Prince on Feb. 12, 1955. She was a longtime employee at Ivanna Eudora Kean School and Pizza Hut in Wheatley Center.
Charlene was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Dawson Prince; adopted parents, Charles and Estelle Jones; brother, Earl Jones; and nephew, Kenric Greenaway.
Charlene is survived by her loving family, children Carvel and Marvin Van Beverhoudt Jr.; stepfather, Alvin Prince; daughter-in-law, Michelle Van Beverhoudt; grandchildren, Moniqua Hunte, Moniesha and Malik Van Beverhoudt, Cy’Neisha Thomas, Kylany, Cynia and Kyoni Simmonds; great-grand, Mariah and Madisyn Hunte, Jahir and Jahmiel George; sisters, Barbara Knight, Judith Dawson, Melicia, Diana Prince, and Adena Da Costa; adopted sisters, Judy Jones, Shirley J. Jones-Peters and Cherry L. Jones Gage; brothers, Andre (Shadow) Dawson, Malvern Prince; adopted brothers, Dalton, Stanley, Raymond, Calvin, Howard, Laurence and Steve Jones, Charles; nieces, Delicia Henley, Karima Hantal, Desha Greenaway, Monee’ Hill-Perdomo, Mona and Monica Prince, Ifa Massey, Dwanna Brooks, Diedra Williams and Ariel Prince; nephews, Keithroy M., Karim and Devin Greenaway, Deshawn Clovis; great-nieces, Desiya Samuel, Demiya Henley, Tre’ Nique Wattley, Denell Luke, Penelope Perdomo, Dakeema Brooks and Ifechukwude Mogoli; great-nephews, I’Andre and Dwight Dawson, Jah’Sai and Osayande Rodriguez, Kenric Greenaway; aunts, Doris Hedrington, Janita Clyne, Vancena Donovan and Victorine Sullivan; god children, Xavier Rogers and Kareem Sebastien; special friends, Marvin Van Beverhoudt Sr., Jennifer Lettsome, Doris Hansen, Randy Sr., and Randy Jr., Lorielie, Latiea Hansen, Felixa Philbert, Valarie Johnson, Edna Richardson, Felice Industrious, Ophema Turnbull and “godchild Tina Smith”; other relatives and friends are too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, June 17. The second viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church on Saturday, June 18, followed by the celebration of Charlene’s life at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Yolanda Suzette Thomas
The family of Yolanda Suzette Thomas announces her passing on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born on St.Thomas on Sept. 19, 1963.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Clarita Thomas and Terrence Thomas.
She is survived by her stepfather, Leander Gabriel; stepmother, Ellery Gabriel; loving son, Rashawn Thomas-Francis; her brothers, Joshua Cedric Thomas, Leroy and Kenroy Gabriel; sister, Kenya Wescott; grandsons, Kyrie, Isaiah and Ri’elle Francis; nephews, Justin Thomas and Wakim Gabriel; nieces, Jadyn and Jasmine Thomas, Leniisha and Leniiquia Gabriel; sisters-in-law, Kia Shonte Thomas and Suzette Gabriel; aunts, Lilly Bell Chandler and Ina Stout; uncles, Tilford,Simon and Wendell Lettsome, Jeffery Chandler Sr.; special cousins, Arlene and Jeffery Chandler Jr., Clarence Smith, Laverne Jennings, Jacqueline Penn-Cameron, Bernice and Sherril Rabsatt, Ramona Rabsatt-Fair, Beril Rabsatt-Cox, the Lettsome, Thomas Stout families; cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Yolanda will be laid to rest Friday, June 17. Her home going service will be at Wesley Methodist Church In Tutu. First and final viewing will be at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. The service starts at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
