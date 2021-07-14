Mario Elwollis Adams
With a deep sense of sorrow and sadness, the family of Mario Elwollis Adams announces his death at his home in St. Thomas on June 13, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born in Chalwell, Tortola.
He is survived by his children, Dale Adams and Vickilyn “Candy” Adams Brown; grandchildren, D’Wayne James and Dr. Kayla Brown; great-grandchildren, Dejah James and Darian James; son-in-law, Edwin O. Brown; sisters-in-law, Earline Thomas Smith, Mayrose Thomas Adams and Janet Thomas Doeh; and brothers-in-law, Ludrick Thomas and Stanford Thomas.
Mario was preceded in death nine months prior by his wife, Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams, after 69 years of marriage; his son, Wayne “Facts Man” Adams; his parents, J. Archibald and Ann Elizabeth Adams; his sisters, Manulita Adams, Mary Adams Smith, Iris Adams Thomas, Ishmay Adams Edwards, and his brother, Henry Adams.
His surviving siblings are Ivy Adams Creque and Orthlie Adams (wife Mayrose Adams), and many other relatives and friends.
Mario was a faithful member of Wesley Methodist Church. He was a member of Class No. 8; he was also a member of the 11 a.m. church choir for six years, and a member of the Men’s Fellowship and the Evangelism Committee. He was a founding member of F.A.T.E. (Families Advocating Towards Empowerment) and served as treasurer.
He served on the board of Work Able and was also a member of The League of British Virgin Islanders, serving as its treasurer for 14 years.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, July 15, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing and testimonial tributes will be held Friday, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat (Tutu), St. Thomas, with funeral services to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID health crisis all attendees must adhere to government health guidelines. Face coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.