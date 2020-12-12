With great sadness we announce the passing of Mario G. Hodge on Nov. 20, 2020.
He was survived by his wife, Celina Hodge; his sons, Derrick Hodge, Mario Hodge Jr., Rudel Hodge, Eric Jacob Hodge; his daughters, Tasha Hodge–Stoudmire , Tangenique Hodge, Tanisha Hodge, Mia Hodge-Hedrington, Paulette Joshua, Patrice Joshua, Michelle Joshua; his brothers, Romeo Hodge, Warren Petersen, Elroy Petersen; his sisters, Eva St. Juse, Sonia Pemberton; his grandchildren, Te’NiQuah Francis, TeQuan Franics, Temoi Thomas, TeShaynea Stoudamire, Te’Ron Stoudamire, Te’Vante Leon Te’Lani Hodge, Jason King, Rudel Hodge Jr., Christina Hodge, Rojhan Hodge, Jania Parker, Te’Koi Smith, Deanna Pinckney, Eric Jacobs Jr., Isaiah Jacobs, Elijah Hodge, Te’ron Hodge, Julien Hodge, Ja’Quan Hodge, Jamiqua Cooper, Marisel Hodge, Shamara Fahie, Shamoy Fahie, Shaqueena Penn, Shamel Joshua, Shakeem Penn, Randy Evans, Tiauna May'kala Hedrington, Charles Hedrington Jr., Donadelle; his great-grandchildren, Isaac Peyton, Davar Tramil, Javarius Tramil, T’Liah Thomas, Teigah Thomas, Tyceon Singletary, Anthony Likely, Autumn Pinckey, August Pinckney, Jahzay Cooper, Kaiden Parker, Cali Pannell; son-in-law, Charles A. Hedrington Sr., Ronnie Stoudmire, Bruno Richards; daughters-in-law, Janice Hodge, Cassandra Griffith-Jacobs; and nieces and nephew to numerous to mention
The first viewing is Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home, with the service Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Blyden Chapel with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
