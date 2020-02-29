Mrs. Marion E. Scattlife-Flax was born in Georges Northside, Tortola, to the late Ethelbert and Adella Scatliffe.
Upon completing school and working a bit on Tortola, Marion migrated to the beautiful island of St. Thomas. There, she met and married Sydney Flax, the year being 1965. Marion went on to maintain various jobs and worked her way up to several managerial positions. Mrs. Flax eventually earned the role as General Manager at Apothecary Hall West, along with many other managerial positions at various Main Street businesses. Mrs. Flax continued to climb in responsibilities. Mr. Flax and Mrs. Flax then built and owned their first business, Nadir Superette.
They later sold Nadir Superette and devoted their lives to serving the children of the island. Mr. and Mrs. Flax formed a 501c, AboutFace Inc. They facilitated annual summer camps (of which they also developed the curriculum), and at the same time, volunteered as counselors with the education department. Working as a team, Mr. and Mrs. Flax also worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the Drug Reduction Sub-committee.
Mrs. Flax was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, where again, she worked and was devoted to the youth. She was also a member of the various women’s organizations within the church body. Marion loved to fellowship, and it was a rare occurrence if she did not attend church on a Sunday. You would always find her and Mr. Flax in church seated together. Her love and commitment to the Word was undeniable.
She is survived by her husband, Sydney E. Flax; sisters, Christeen Hodge, Magdaline Rhymer and Mavis Hodge; sisters-in-law, Daisy Simmonds, Ethlyn George and Wanda Claxton; children, Melvin A. Brathwaite, Cynthia Campbell and Pearl Flax; and, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many more family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Church of God of Prophecy with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
