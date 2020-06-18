Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Marion G. Tuckett, known by some as Mother Tuckett, or as the Queen, who passed on to be with her heavenly Father on Monday evening, June 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.
She was a guidance counselor at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas and the University of the Virgin Islands' Upward Bound Program until she retired in 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Angelita Tuckett-Thomas; grandchildren, Latisha C. Jackson, Lloyd C. Jackson, Jr., and wife Rehema, Arla D. Thomas, Patryck A. Thomas, Leale R. Jackson, JaNee E. Jackson-Harris and husband Kendall, and Jorrel T. Jackson; great-grandchildren, La’Nae. Gumbs, Tyiese, Teyana, Tristin, Alahya, and Asante Jackson, R’mahni Warner, Gingo Olivieri Jr., Chiniere, Miguel and Mateo Petersen, K’La Warrell, Kevin D. Warrell, Cheyenne Culbert, Honey and Haven Greene, Colby. Moore, Taylor Johnson, Janiyah and Kali Harris; sister, Rya Pegram and husband Joseph; sister-in-law, Esperanza Dawson; cousin, Millanese Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many other extended family members; special friends from the V.I., Mavis Berkley, Miranda John and members of Grace Gospel Chapel in Tutu.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home in Tampa, Fla.
Interment will be directly after the service at Sunset Memorial Cemetery along with the cremains of her loving husband, Rupert A. Tuckett, who preceded her in death.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory, tribute or message by going to blountcurrycarrollwood.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.