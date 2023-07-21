We, the family of Marjorie Agatha King, regret to announce her passing. She died peacefully on July 2, 2023, at the age of 93. Marjorie King is survived by her five children, Julio Matthew, Sheila Hobson-Jones, Anthony, Judith (Judie) and Denise Hobson; thirty-eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren; nieces, Marjorie Gerard, Mary Hendricks, Bernice Berne, Lynette Reynolds-Cox, Ingrid, Sherelle and Patricia Hobson; nephews, Claude York, Eustace (Stacey), Robert, Earl, Michael, Learie, Anthony and Orville Hobson; special great nephews, Kevin Mathews, David Brown, Sean Rawlins-Hobson, Eustace Hobson, Jr., Joel Fleming, Daren and Sheldon Pemberton; special great nieces, Kymone, Katrice, and Kafani Hendricks, Jerain Fleming, Trika Gerard, Alicia and Colleen Pemberton. Also left to mourn are other family members and friends on St. Kitts, St. Martin, Aruba, Anguilla and St. Thomas, too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are as follows. The viewing will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Sugar Estate, on the avenue, from 9 to 10 a.m. The service commences directly after the viewing, at 10 a.m., at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
Please send tributes in remembrance of Marjorie A. King to: marjoriekingtributes@yahoo.com on or before July 16, 2023, 9 p.m.
Please, as much as possible, wear festive colors.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home & Crematory Services.
