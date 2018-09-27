Services will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, for Marjorie Marie Corneiro at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Estate Mafolie, St. Thomas.
Marjorie passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 20, 2018, at the age of 93.
The viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Marjorie Marie Corneiro was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo J Corneiro Sr.; sister, June Ford Noel; and brother, Herman Ford.
Marjorie Marie Corneiro is survived by her children, Judith Corneiro Barber, Eduardo J. Corneiro Jr. and Jeanette Corneiro; son-in-law, Scott Barber; sister-in-law, Thelma Ford; cousins-in-law, Viola Abbott; nieces-in-law, Juliette Corneiro Kean and husband, Dr. Orville Kean, Grace James and husband John James; granddaughter, Alexandria A. Corneiro; grandson, Ajani S. Corneiro; and many other family members and special friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
