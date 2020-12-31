The family of Marjorie “Susie” Vanterpool, the wife of the late Harold “Bear Suit” Vanterpool, regrets to announce her passing on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Maryland.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. More details will follow. Meanwhile, tributes may be emailed to rdonastorg@hurleydavis.com.
