The family of Marjorie “Susie” Vanterpool, the wife of the late Fire Captain, Harold “Bear Suit” Vanterpool, regrets to announce her passing on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Maryland, at the age of 80.
Susie, as she was affectionately known throughout the community, was an excellent homemaker and a great hostess, who was perhaps the best cook in her family and also the person whose home accommodated most relatives and friends visiting St. Thomas from abroad. Her home was the nucleus of family activities, including the annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon held on the patio of her home for decades. When she retired from the Head Start Program after 20 years of employment with the Human Services Department, it was a tough decision that she had to make: to determine which of her two loves would win her heart. In the end, she chose family; however, up until her passing, she had maintained a place in her heart for children.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Bear Suit” Vanterpool; her mother, Marjorie Robinson; her father, Maxwell Maduro; as well as her adopted mother Dona Todman, who had raised her from a very early age.
She is survived by her adopted daughter, Lael E. Housen; adopted son, Byron “Mauby” Smith; adopted son-in-law, Herbert Housen; sister, Florence Maduro; adopted sister, Doris Brin; brother, Terrance Freeman; sisters-in-law, Judith Greene-Smith and Stephanie Vanterpool; brothers-in-law, Leo Vanterpool, Earl Vanterpool and Clyde Vanterpool; nieces, Terry Freeman Lynch, Annette Rhymer Rattray, Delta Malone, Claudette Malone, Deborah Rhymer; nephews, Wayne Freeman and Kenneth Rhymer; adopted nephews, Jamal Housen and Kalik Housen; special cousins, Leonard Keith Amey, Antonetta Archibald, Nicole Brin, Audrey Turnbull Draisin, Rebelto Harrigan Sr.; Dora Harrigan, Casper Turnbull, Antoinette Skelton, Cassandra Smith, Winston Harrigan, Luden Harrigan, John “Sonny” Turnbull, Jewel Harrigan, Valerie Johnson, Carol “Yama” Samuel, Lorma Percival, Alice Percival, Berencia Maduro, Nora Donovan, Kharid Frazer, Sezilee Reovan, Marilyn Malone, Daisy Vegas, Ava Braithwaite, Derrick Braithwaite, Bevin Braithwaite, Alicia Brathwaite, Alicia Thomas-Carty, Cheryl Richards, Allie-Allison Petrus, Jennifer Lettsome, Juliette Lettsome, Jasper Lettsome, and Averricia D. Williams.
She was also survived by other relatives too numerous to mention.
She was also survived by her godchildren, Nia Brathwaite, Odette Brin, Sonille Brin, Clifton “Akai” Charleswell, Neal Francis Jr., Julien Henley, Lena Henley, Kellijah Lettsome, DeQuan Milliner, Clinton Pickering, Justin Wilson, Rael Vanterpool and many more.
Special friends include Cheryl Brathwaite, Bernice A. Turnbull, Claudette Charleswell, Cynthia Romney, Dorothy Payne, Murielle Lettsome, Cecile Gerard, Erna Williams, Delita “Dee” Charleswell, Diane Malone, Ida Hill, Jenecia Isles, Sezilee Callwood, Allegra Callwood, Rosalia Payne, Lndley Turnbull, Darlan Brin, Bishop Kenneth Benjamin, members of Paradise Social Club, members of Wesley Methodist Class No. 28 and the Methodist Benevolent Society.
While in Maryland, she was provided care by the Housen family of Upper Marlboro. .
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
The funeral service, which will take place Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church, will be preceded by two viewings. The first will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be at Wesley Methodist Church on Friday, Jan. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m., and the church service will follow immediately afterward. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2. Attendees are being asked to wear facial coverings.
During the church service an offertory will be taken up to support Wesley Methodist Church’s Pre-School and Soup Kitchen, two programs close to Susie’s heart. Those unable to attend may send their donations to Wesley Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10484, St. Thomas, V.I. 00801. On the line next to “For” or “Memo, ” insert “Susie Vanterpool Fund.”
The link for live streaming of Marjorie Vanterpool viewing is https://youtu.be/3iGPnGqGOVE or search youtube for Marjorie Vanterpool Viewing 1-14-2021"
